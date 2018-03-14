ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





On March 13, immediately after Trump announced the dismissal of Tillerson through his Twitter account, Iranian news outlets covered it extensively while many were reminded of Ahmadinejad's 2010 firing of then Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki while the latter was on a trip to Senegal.





In this vein, moderate news site Entekhab argued March 13, "The similarities of Mottaki's and Tillerson's dismissals more than anything demonstrate the manner of governance by Trump and Ahmadinejad. Trump's and Ahmadinejad's method [of governing] is based on populism. Excited speeches and using colloquial language, sudden decisions and unilateralism in decision-making are common qualities of these two [figures]."