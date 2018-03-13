March 13, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
It's been pointed out that this weekend a Republican president who paid hush money to hide an affair with a porn star campaigned in a district where the Republican resigned because he asked a woman with whom he had an affair to get an abortion. The party of family values.— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) March 13, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2018 6:44 AM
