March 14, 2018
AFTER ALL, SHE'S NOT MEXICAN OR BLACK:
Only Half Of Trump Voters Say Affair With Porn Actress Would Be Immoral: The other half say it would not be or they are not sure. (Dana Liebelson & Ariel Edwards-Levy. 3/14/18, Huffington Post)
Only about half of the people who voted for President Donald Trump say it would be immoral if he had an affair with pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. The other half say it is not immoral, or they are not sure, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov survey published Tuesday.
It is a truism that his supporters don't care about morality.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2018 6:19 AM
« THE RIGHT DOESN'T TRUST TEACHERS TO HANDLE TEXTBOOKS NEAR CHILDREN...: | Main | EVERY OTHER CANDIDATE BESIDES CRUZ) WOULD BE GROWING THE MAJORITY: »