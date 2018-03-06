March 6, 2018

A MAN HAS TO BE ABLE TO LOOK IN THE MIRROR:

Trump Confronted Cohn on Trade Hours Before Resignation, Sources Say (Bloomberg, March 6, 2018, Jennifer Jacobs)

President Donald Trump demanded economic adviser Gary Cohn's cooperation on tariffs in a meeting in the Oval Office Tuesday -- asking Cohn directly if he would support his decision to move forward with the plan.

Cohn would not offer his support, according to two people familiar with the episode -- and just hours later, the White House announced Cohn's resignation.

