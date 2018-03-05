& WE ALL KNOW HOW THAT ENDED:

"Robert Mueller's pace in this investigation really is very similar to some of the best special prosecutors in modern history," said Ken Gormley, the president of Duquesne University and the author of two books on special prosecutors.





These investigations carry special burdens: to move forward quietly, with no leaks, and quickly, to prove guilt or innocence.





"The whole point of appointing an independent counsel in these kind of instances is to deal with the fact that there's a cloud over the highest levels of the executive branch and to restore public confidence, one way or the other," Gormley said.





For many people, the model prosecutor was Archibald Cox, who investigated Watergate for a little more than a year before he was fired.





"I'm not looking for a confrontation," Cox told reporters in 1973. "I've worried a good deal through my life about the problems of imposing too much strain upon our constitutional institutions and I'm certainly not out to get the president of the United States."





During his tenure, Cox developed evidence about obstruction of justice by President Richard Nixon. The prosecutor who replaced Cox built on that work, ultimately leading to Nixon's resignation.





Gormley said the current special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, is operating in that same mold.