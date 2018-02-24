February 24, 2018
YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO HATE ON MINORITIES, NOT THE MASTER RACE:
CPAC speaker Mona Charen stuns with fiery rebuke of Trump, Le Pen Gabby Morrongiello | Feb 24, 2018, Washington Examiner)
Mona Charen, a National Review writer and senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, was asked during a panel about the Left's treatment of women what has left her most fired up in the Trump era."I'm actually going to twist this around a bit and say that I'm disappointed in people on our side for being hypocrites about sexual harassers and abusers of women who are in our party, who are sitting in the White House, who brag about their extramarital affairs, who brag about mistreating women," she said. [...]"This was a party that was ready to ... endorse Roy Moore for Senate in the state of Alabama even though he was a credibly accused child molester," Charen said."You cannot claim that you stand for women, and put up with that," she told the crowd, as several members of the audience shouted, "Not true!"
Mona Charen at CPAC torches Marion Le Pen: "The only reason she was here is she's named Le Pen. And the Le Pen name is a disgrace. Her grandfather is a racist and nazi. She claims she stands for him."— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 24, 2018
CROWD: BOOOOOOOOOOOOO
CHAREN: "The fact that CPAC invited her is a disgrace."
