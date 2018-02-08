February 8, 2018
YOU GET ALL YOUR WORK DONE IN TWO HOURS:
Shorter Workweek Trial A Success (LARISSA KYZER, February 08, 2018 , Icelandic Review)
An experimental project to see how shortening the workweek for state and municipal employees has been a success thus far, RÚV reports. In fact, the City of Reykjavík and the BSRB union report that not only are sick days are down and employee satisfaction up among individuals who participated in the trial, but there has also been no loss of productivity as a result of curtailed hours on the job.
