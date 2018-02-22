YOU CAN PREDICT DONALD'S TWEET AFTER READING THIS...:

The phrase "useful idiots," often attributed to an earlier Vladimir, referred to Westerners who had been successfully manipulated by Soviet propaganda. But even Lenin would have to smile at the way Putin exploited Americans in 2016 to support Trump, or at least to oppose Hillary Clinton. Mueller's indictment is full of nauseating detail about how Putin made fools of Americans.





They attracted more than 100,000 followers to a Twitter account falsely claiming to be controlled by the Tennessee Republican Party, @TEN_GOP, and got hundreds of thousands of online followers for groups they created such as "Army of Jesus" and "South United."





They paid Americans to build a cage on a flatbed truck and to wear a Clinton-in-prison-garb costume. To whip up anti-Muslim fervor to Trump's benefit, they created a Facebook group called "United Muslims of America" and promoted a rally called "Support Hillary. Save American Muslims," at which they recruited an actual American to hold a sign saying, "I think Sharia Law will be a powerful new direction of freedom."





They promoted Trump-friendly hashtags (#MAGA, #Hillary4Prison), created pro-Trump accounts ("Trumpsters United") and paid for election ads saying, among other things, "Vote Republican, vote Trump, and support the Second Amendment!" and "Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is."





Putin's meddling, now exposed, should shame us and unify us in a response. But that won't happen, because the most useful idiot of all happens to be the president, who is focused only on himself.