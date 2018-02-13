February 13, 2018

WORK FIRST:

3 Trump properties posted 144 openings for seasonal jobs. Only one went to a US worker. (Alexia Fernández Campbell, 2/13/18, @vox.com)


President Donald Trump's businesses don't seem too concerned about "America First."

A Vox analysis of hiring records for seasonal workers at three Trump properties in New York and Florida revealed that only one out of 144 jobs went to a US worker from 2016 to the end of 2017. Foreign guest workers with H-2B visas got the rest.

