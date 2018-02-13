February 13, 2018
WORK FIRST:
3 Trump properties posted 144 openings for seasonal jobs. Only one went to a US worker. (Alexia Fernández Campbell, 2/13/18, @vox.com)
President Donald Trump's businesses don't seem too concerned about "America First."A Vox analysis of hiring records for seasonal workers at three Trump properties in New York and Florida revealed that only one out of 144 jobs went to a US worker from 2016 to the end of 2017. Foreign guest workers with H-2B visas got the rest.
