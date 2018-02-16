WHO HE IS; WHAT HE DOES:

Thursday morning, Trump criticized the people of Parkland for not "reporting" the gunman to the authorities.





"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior," he wrote. "Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"





This degree of victim-blaming is particularly galling, because this was a case in which many people suspected he was a risk and took action to keep others safe.





As even Trump noted, Nikolas Cruz, the suspect, has a social media profile that fetishizes guns and killing. He was expelled for disciplinary issues, including threatening students.





School administrators warned teachers to "keep an eye" out for him, and he was banned from carrying a backpack onto the premises. Cruz even boasted in a YouTube comment that he was going to be a "professional school shooter," prompting a fellow user to file a report with the FBI, but nothing came of it.





The problem is not, as Trump claims, that people didn't do anything. They did. It didn't prevent Cruz from obtaining a deadly weapon and murdering his former classmates.





According to law enforcement, Cruz purchased his AR-15 legally a year ago, in a state where gun laws are relatively lax.



