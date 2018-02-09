WHISTLIN' DIXIE:

An official from Christians United for Israel posted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about George Soros, according to Jewish Currents.





Dumisani Washington, the diversity and outreach coordinator for Christians United for Israel, used his personal Facebook page to post a conspiracy theory about Soros that has been widely debunked but has become prominent recently as part of a wider demonization of Soros. The posts have been deleted at the request of Christians United for Israel.





The posts, apparently spurred by Soros's criticism of President Donald Trump, accused Soros of getting rich off of having been a Nazi collaborator, and trying to destabilize civilization. Washington groups Soros with Isis, North Korea, Globalists (a common anti-semitic dog whistle), feminists, and Iran as being "bitterly opposed to President Trump."