February 16, 2018
WHICH IS WHY HE DOESN'T HIRE THE MORAL AND PROFESSIONAL:
Mueller Has Interviewed Trump Legal Team's Former Spokesman (Betsy Woodruff, 02.16.18, Daily Beast)
The New York Times reported last month that Corallo's conversation with Mueller would likely involve topics related to potential obstruction of justice. [...]"To people who know him, his choice to leave was unavoidable on a moral and professional level," one of his longtime friends told The Daily Beast at the time.Corallo has long been plugged in to Washington's conservative legal circles. He was a spokesperson for John Ashcroft during his time as Attorney General, and is also a longtime friend and spokesperson for Blackwater founder Erik Prince.
