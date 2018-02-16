WHICH IS WHY HE DOESN'T HIRE THE MORAL AND PROFESSIONAL:

The New York Times reported last month that Corallo's conversation with Mueller would likely involve topics related to potential obstruction of justice. [...]





"To people who know him, his choice to leave was unavoidable on a moral and professional level," one of his longtime friends told The Daily Beast at the time.





Corallo has long been plugged in to Washington's conservative legal circles. He was a spokesperson for John Ashcroft during his time as Attorney General, and is also a longtime friend and spokesperson for Blackwater founder Erik Prince.