WHEN ABEL KILLS CAIN:





The robots are coming -- this time, to a dairy farm near you.





It wasn't long ago that cow-milking robots were a novelty in the U.S., but today, automation is showing up on more farms.





One of the big factors spurring the trend: more than half of all workers on dairy farms are immigrants, and the Trump Administration's hard-line policy stances are signaling that labor could be even harder to come by. Robots can cut the number of workers on a dairy farm by 50 percent. [...]





Currently, fewer than 5 percent of U.S. dairy farms use robots. That number will probably increase by 20 percent to 30 percent a year for the foreseeable future, according to Chad Huyser, vice president for North America at Lely, a manufacturer of milking robots based in Pella, Iowa. Globally, robotics for dairy farming is already a $1.6 billion industry, a number that will continue to grow, according to a January report by market researcher IDTechEx.