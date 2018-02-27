WE WERE SPOILED FOR 16 YEARS:





"One of the things I'm proud of in my administration was the fact that--and I think these things are connected--we didn't have a scandal that embarrassed us," he then said.





"There were mistakes, we'd screw up. But there wasn't anything venal in eight years. I know that seems like a low bar," Obama said to laughter.





"Generally speaking, you didn't hear about a lot of drama inside our White House," he continued, insisting it was because he selected people with the right temperament.