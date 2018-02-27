February 27, 2018
WE WERE SPOILED FOR 16 YEARS:
Obama: My White House 'Didn't Have a Scandal That Embarrassed Us' (Alex Griswold, February 27, 2018, Free Beacon)
"One of the things I'm proud of in my administration was the fact that--and I think these things are connected--we didn't have a scandal that embarrassed us," he then said."There were mistakes, we'd screw up. But there wasn't anything venal in eight years. I know that seems like a low bar," Obama said to laughter."Generally speaking, you didn't hear about a lot of drama inside our White House," he continued, insisting it was because he selected people with the right temperament.
