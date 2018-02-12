February 12, 2018
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Digital darwinism opens the door to an age of assistance (Brian Solis, 2/12/18, Next Web)
For business transformation to succeed, the whole of innovation must be greater than the progress of its parts. But in an era of digital Darwinism, as technology and society evolve faster than many businesses can keep up, it may be up to the "parts" to lead the way toward holistic business transformation. Digital Darwinism doesn't discriminate in selecting which companies survive, thrive or fade. Outcomes are dependent on the impact of business efforts.
