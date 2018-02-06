WAIT'LL HE MEETS TEAM MUELLER:

A GOP aide who requested anonymity to speak freely about the investigation said he doesn't think Trump "has ever faced an adversary quite like Schiff, and it's freaking him out."





"First off, he's a skilled prosecutor with an acid tongue, and a command of all the facts including the most deeply held classified information," the aide told me. "Second, he's not in leadership and therefore doesn't have to consider being at the negotiating table like [Chuck] Schumer or [Nancy] Pelosi do. Third, he's got a squeaky clean record (wouldn't have ascended to that position if he didn't) and comes from a district where when Trump lashes out at him, it only makes him more powerful and popular."