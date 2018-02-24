TRUMPBOTS VS CHRISTIANITY:

The alt-right purports to defend the identity and interests of white people, who it believes are the compliant victims of a century-long swindle by liberal morality. Its goals are not conventionally conservative. It does not so much question as mock standard conservative positions on free trade, abortion, and foreign policy, regarding them as principles that currently abet white dispossession. Its own principles are not so abstract, and do not pretend to neutrality. Its creed, in the words of Richard Spencer, is "Race is real. Race matters. Race is the foundation of identity." The media take such statements as proof of the alt-right's commitment to white supremacy. But this is misleading. For the alt-right represents something more nefarious, and frankly more interesting, than white identity politics.





The alt-right is anti-Christian. Not by implication or insinuation, but by confession. Its leading thinkers flaunt their rejection of Christianity and their desire to convert believers away from it. Greg Johnson, an influential theorist with a doctorate in philosophy from Catholic University of America, argues that "Christianity is one of the main causes of white decline" and a "necessary condition of white racial suicide." Johnson edits a website that publishes footnoted essays on topics that range from H. P. Lovecraft to Martin Heidegger, where a common feature is its subject's criticisms of Christian doctrine. "Like acid, Christianity burns through ties of kinship and blood," writes Gregory Hood, one of the website's most talented essayists. It is "the essential religious step in paving the way for decadent modernity and its toxic creeds."