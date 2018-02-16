February 16, 2018
TROLL IS AS TROLL DOES:
Trump Campaign Staffers Pushed Russian Propaganda Days Before the Election: Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. pushed messages from an account operated from Russia's 'troll farm'--including allegations of voter fraud a week before Election Day. (BETSY WOODRUFF, BEN COLLINS, KEVIN POULSEN, SPENCER ACKERMAN, 10/08/17, Daily Beast)
Some of the Trump campaign's most prominent names and supporters, including Trump's campaign manager, digital director, and son, pushed tweets from professional trolls paid by the Russian government in the heat of the 2016 election campaign. [...]Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn retweeted the Russian-backed troll account at least once. His son, Michael Flynn Jr., retweeted the account 34 times before it was removed from Twitter in August for its ties to Russian propaganda.The account notably pushed for Flynn's reappointment as Trump's national security adviser, a job Flynn lost after press revelations that he'd lied about his telephone discussions with the Russian ambassador after the election hacks. It also repeatedly pushed Breitbart-backed talking points, including a fake news story about a gang rape in Twin Falls, Idaho, that merited dozens of articles from Breitbart News.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 16, 2018 7:16 PM
« STREAM SUPREME: | Main | »