February 22, 2018
THEY GOT IT AT JARED'S:
Two top White House advisers may leave over tensions with Trump: sources (John Walcott, 2/22/18, Reuters)
The current and most potent irritant, they said, is Kelly's effort, supported by McMaster, to prevent administration officials who have been unable to obtain permanent high-level security clearances from having access to the government's most closely held secrets.Under pressure to act last week, Kelly strengthened the security clearance process in response to a scandal involving Rob Porter, a former official accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives. Staffers whose interim clearances have been pending since June would have them revoked on Friday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2018 7:34 PM