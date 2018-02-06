THEY CAN'T HANDLE REALITY:





Backers of President Donald Trump are sharing more "junk" political news - ideologically extreme, conspiratorial, sensationalist and phony information - over Twitter and Facebook than all other groups combined, significantly magnifying the polarization in the American electorate, according to an analysis by British researchers.





Rather than obtaining news over social media from mainstream outlets, these Americans shared posts from 92 Twitter accounts of fringe groups such as "100PercentFEDUp," "Beforeitsnews," "TheAngryAmericans" and "WeArethenewmedia" during the three months before Trump's first State of the Union address, the Oxford University researchers reported.





The study, which culled data from hundreds of thousands of social media accounts, found similar patterns among Facebook users.