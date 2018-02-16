February 16, 2018
THERE'S ONLY ONE SAFE HAVEN:
China has boosted its huge stash of U.S. government debt (Daniel Shane, 2/16/18, CNNMoney)
China's holdings of U.S. government debt swelled to $1.18 trillion by the end of 2017, up $127 billion from a year earlier, according to Treasury Department data published Thursday. That's an annual increase of 13%, the biggest since 2010. [...]Last month, Bloomberg reported that China was looking to cut back on the amount of U.S. government debt it buys, citing unidentified sources.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 16, 2018 3:28 AM