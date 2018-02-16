February 16, 2018

THERE'S ONLY ONE SAFE HAVEN:

China has boosted its huge stash of U.S. government debt (Daniel Shane, 2/16/18, CNNMoney)

China's holdings of U.S. government debt swelled to $1.18 trillion by the end of 2017, up $127 billion from a year earlier, according to Treasury Department data published Thursday. That's an annual increase of 13%, the biggest since 2010. [...]

Last month, Bloomberg reported that China was looking to cut back on the amount of U.S. government debt it buys, citing unidentified sources. 

