February 26, 2018
THERE'S NOTHING CONSERVATIVE ABOUT THE rIGHT:
CPAC's disastrous, misguided embrace of Marion Le Pen (Dan Hannan, 2/26/18, Washington Examiner)
Here's a list of political stances that cluster together in several populist European parties. Tell me whether you think they count as far-left, far-right, or neither.admiration for Vladimir Putin;higher taxes for the rich;hostility toward immigration;assertion of national sovereignty;protectionism;more welfare spending;anti-Americanism;suspicion of financiers;obsessive hatred of George Soros;mild dislike of Jews;pronounced dislike of Muslims;family values.
In Continental Europe, that cocktail of views defines you as "far-right." And sure enough, you hear it often from, for example, the nationalist politicians affiliated to Marine Le Pen's bloc in the European Parliament. But I'm not sure that "far-right" is an accurate way to describe them.Many of these politicians see themselves as the authentic champions of industrialized labor. They march on May Day under red flags. They dislike kings and aristocrats and businessmen, and detest the liberal capitalism of the English-speaking democracies.The reason they are called "far-right" is that "right-wing," in modern European parlance, simply means "bad guys." Since these guys are double-plus bad, the reasoning runs, they must be even further to the Right than conservatives.But there is nothing conservative about them.
To embrace Donald is to drink the cocktail.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 26, 2018 4:10 AM