THERE'S NOTHING CONSERVATIVE ABOUT THE rIGHT:





In Continental Europe, that cocktail of views defines you as "far-right." And sure enough, you hear it often from, for example, the nationalist politicians affiliated to Marine Le Pen's bloc in the European Parliament. But I'm not sure that "far-right" is an accurate way to describe them.





Many of these politicians see themselves as the authentic champions of industrialized labor. They march on May Day under red flags. They dislike kings and aristocrats and businessmen, and detest the liberal capitalism of the English-speaking democracies.





The reason they are called "far-right" is that "right-wing," in modern European parlance, simply means "bad guys." Since these guys are double-plus bad, the reasoning runs, they must be even further to the Right than conservatives.





But there is nothing conservative about them.