February 13, 2018
THERE IS NO SYRIA:
Russia accuses United States of undermining Syria integrity: RIA (Reuters, 2/13/18)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that in Syria the United States has been acting unilaterally in a "dangerous way", undermining the country's integrity, RIA news agency said.
It's fun watching Vlad realize how far in over his head we lured him.
MORE:
U.S. Strikes Killed Scores of Russia Fighters in Syria, Sources Say (Stepan Kravchenko , Henry Meyer , and Margaret Talev, February 13, 2018, Bloomberg)
U.S. forces killed scores of Russian contract soldiers in Syria last week in what may be the deadliest clash between citizens of the former foes since the Cold War, according to a U.S. official and three Russians familiar with the matter.More than 200 mercenaries, mostly Russians fighting on behalf of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, died in a failed attack on a base and refinery held by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in the oil-rich Deir Ezzor region, two of the Russians said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 13, 2018 3:20 AM