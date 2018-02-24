THE WISDOM OF THE MARKETS:

Companies may be starting to rethink their ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of last week's massacre at a Florida high school, with a major bank, insurer and car-rental giant announcing they were dropping partnership programs with the NRA.





First National Bank of Omaha, the nation's largest privately owned bank, said Thursday it will not renew its contract with the NRA for a branded Visa card.





"Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," a bank spokesman said in a statement. "As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card."