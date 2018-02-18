THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





"Joy, let's distill down what that late night tweet really says after some cheeseburger induced coma after 11:00PM last night," [former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi] explained. "The president puts this squarely on FBI. Here's what he's telling parents of America, 'hey, our gun violence problem would go away if the FBI would just leave me alone.' That is what he's saying."





"He's saying the FBI is spending too much time on the Russian threat while he is spending zero time addressing the gun violence threat," he continued. "He's choosing to ignore what the FBI actually does for a living. He's choosing to ignore the fact that the local police visited this guy 39 times in response to 911 calls. Social services for the county had to do an assessment of this. Everyone in the school saw the warning signs and indicators, yet he decides not to address the mental health issues, not to propose solutions on making it easier to deny an assault weapon purchase because you have mental health issues."





"Instead he 's defending himself from the FBI," the disgusted FBI man stated. "Why? He's read the 32-page indictment Mueller issued on Friday and he knows there's electronic intercepts of Russian officials. He's scared out of his mind and playing with the parents of America this morning."