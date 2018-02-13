THE TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNO-STATE:

The economy is surging, unemployment's near a 45-year low, wages are up by nearly 3% -- and the federal government is enjoying the fruits of all that "Trump Boom" labor. According to the Monthly Treasury Statement released this week, the federal government just raked in more in taxes in the first four months of the fiscal year than any other year, broke the January record for tax collection, and ran a surplus for the first time in months.





In the month of January, which reflects some of the changes from the GOP's $1.5 trillion tax cut bill, the U.S. Department of the Treasury collected just over $361 billion (approx. $361,038,000,000) in total tax revenues, a record for the month of January.





While the feds collected $361 billion, they managed to spend about $49 billion less: $312 billion (approx. $311,802,000,000). That $49 billion surplus helped chip away at the deficit from the previous months of fiscal year 2018, which now stands at almost $176 billion ($175,718,000,000) for this fiscal year.





As CNS explains, the total tax revenues collected in the first four months of FY2018 (approx. $1,130,550,000,000) are the most ever collected in the same period.