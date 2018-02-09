February 9, 2018
THE REGULATOR IN CHIEF:
THE BUDGET DEAL REINSTATES A TAX TO FUND OIL SPILL CLEAN-UPS (KATE WHEELING, 2/09/18, Pacific Standard)
The new budget deal, which Congress passed early Friday morning after a brief shutdown overnight, reinstates a tax on oil to help pay for spill clean-ups.The nine cents-per-barrel tax on both domestic crude and imported petroleum products, which lapsed in December, generated $500 million a year, on average, in federal revenue and was the main source of funding for the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.
