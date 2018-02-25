THE REGULATOR-IN-CHIEF:





Donald Trump's proposal to introduce modest gun control measures in the wake of the Florida shooting has enraged gun owners and gun lobbying groups. [...]





Gun Owners of America released an alert earlier this week making a plea for its 1.5 million members to call the White House and "Tell Trump to OPPOSE All Gun Control!" [...]





The [NRA] is strongly opposed to raising the legal age for the purchase of long guns from 18 to 21 and has firmly disputed expanding background checks in the past.





The NRA spend more than $5m lobbying for guns rights in 2017, according to OpenSecrets.org. The group lobbied for bills to repeal bans on gun silencers, reduce the amount of information available for background checks, and make concealed-carry permits valid across the country, among other things.