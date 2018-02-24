February 24, 2018
THE MIGHTY RUSSIAN WAR MACHINE (extended profanity alert):
'A TOTAL F***-UP': RUSSIAN MERCENARIES IN SYRIA LAMENT U.S. STRIKE THAT KILLED DOZENS (DAVID BRENNAN, 2/23/18, Newsweek)
Recordings have emerged in which Russian mercenaries subjected to a joint U.S. strike that killed dozens of their comrades describe the incident as "a total f[***]-up."Polygraph.info, a Voice of America project, published three recordings, which it received from a source close to the Kremlin. The source said that the recorded phone calls were made by personnel from CHVK Wagner, a Russian private military company.
There's nothing more amusing than folks who think Vlad is winning.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2018 5:08 PM
« FROM THE CULTURAL ILLITERACY PROJECT: | Main | YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO HATE ON MINORITIES, NOT THE MASTER RACE: »