THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT (profanity alert):

The Times has flourished under Trump, witnessing a surge in digital subscriptions and regularly breaking major news about the administration and the Russia inquiry (not to mention #MeToo). Yet liberal criticism of the Times has also intensified, especially on social media. Not a day passes, it seems, without a prominent Twitter user complaining that the Times is biased against the left, too friendly to Trump and his supporters, or engaging in false equivalences between Democrats and Republicans.





Reporter Michael Schmidt was criticized for not asking more follow-up questions during an impromptu sit-down with Trump in December. His colleague Richard Fausset was accused of normalizing a neo-Nazi in his profile of an Ohio white nationalist the month before. Critics frequently charge that the Times is preoccupied with giving a voice to Trump supporters or even just saying something nice about the president, and the paper has openly struggled with how to cover racists. Broader criticisms go to questions of framing and context--whether news analysis of Trump is too gentle, like when Peter Baker described the president's "reality-show accessibility," or why the Times' mobile phone push notifications seem strangely favorable to the White House. And then there's the steady moan about the Times opinion section--not just stalwarts like Brooks and Ross Douthat, but Bret Stephens and Bari Weiss, both of whom joined the paper last year from The Wall Street Journal.





"I think there's been a lot more anger from the grassroots against the Times," Willis told me. "They're able to be more vocal about it because of social media and Twitter specifically." Sean McElwee, a socialist policy analyst and columnist at The Outline, said this anger sometimes "unites everyone from a deeply anti-imperialist socialist to someone who works at a center-left think tank."