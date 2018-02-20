THE LEFT IS THE RIGHT:



The tax overhaul that President Trump signed into law now has more supporters than opponents, buoying Republican hopes for this year's congressional elections.

The growing public support for the law coincides with an eroding Democratic lead when voters are asked which party they would like to see control Congress. And it follows an aggressive effort by Republicans, backed by millions of dollars of advertising from conservative groups, to persuade voters of the law's benefits.

That campaign has rallied support from Republicans, in particular. But in contrast with many other issues -- including Mr. Trump's job approval rating -- it also appears to be winning over some Democrats. Support for the law remains low among Democrats, but it has doubled over the past two months and is twice as strong as their approval of Mr. Trump today.





They made exactly the same mistake as the GOP on Obamacare, tying their opposition to the performance of the economy in the middle of a global boom. Even if you assume there is some economic drag from both--which we do not--it can hardly be enough to counteract the rest of the forces acting on the economy.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2018 3:59 AM

