THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Redfish, a Berlin-based media collective, launched with a promise to deliver "radical, in-depth grassroots features," with professional graphics, filed everywhere from Eastern Europe to South America. Its first report, on a fire at a public housing development in England that killed over 70 people, has been praised by Vice, as a "fantastic example of amateur community-produced media."





But Redfish does not appear to be as independent and community-based as its branding suggests. Its reports are the product of an in-house team of staff correspondents and producers, most of whom last worked for Russian government media. And by the time that documentary on Grenfell Tower was discovered by Vice, it had been airing for weeks as an "exclusive grassroots report" on RT, Moscow's state-supported television network.