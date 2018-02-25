THE KIDS ARE THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM:





"He -- just like every other police officer out there at heart -- is a good person. He didn't take action in this event, and I can't explain why ... there are no words to explain why he wouldn't take action to take out this individual, but I think it's a good example of if he didn't take action and four others didn't, I mean, who does?" student David Hogg said in an interview on MSNBC.





Hogg was referencing Scot Peterson, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer and Broward County Sheriff's deputy who has been the subject of criticism for failing to enter the building and defend students during the shooting.





"Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock? And I know that's what these police officers are supposed to do, but they're people too," he added.