THE HIGH COST OF A LOW REPUTATION:

The world is watching what we do today in America. They will know what we do here today, and they will treat all of us accordingly in the future--our soldiers, our diplomats, our journalists, anybody who travels beyond these borders. I hope we remember this as we go forward. I sincerely hope we can protect what has been called the "great writ"--a writ that has been in place in the Anglo-American legal system for over 700 years.

But Obama, who taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago for more than a decade, said captured suspects deserve to file writs of habeus corpus.





Calling it "the foundation of Anglo-American law," he said the principle "says very simply: If the government grabs you, then you have the right to at least ask, 'Why was I grabbed?' And say, 'Maybe you've got the wrong person.'"





The safeguard is essential, Obama continued, "because we don't always have the right person."





And here's Obama as president, at it again:





Obama would not say whether it could be achieved within the first 100 days of his term, citing the challenge of creating a balanced process "that adheres to rule of law, habeas corpus, basic principles of Anglo-American legal system, but doing it in a way that doesn't result in releasing people who are intent on blowing us up.





This usage -- which is precisely the same as Sessions's -- is common, it is quotidian, it is downright normal. It is found in legal textbooks, in works of history, and in Supreme Court opinions alike. More important, it's extremely useful. We need a term that means "long within the unusual legal tradition that predated the independence of this nation," and "Anglo-American" works perfectly in that role. If we allow it to be taken from us by the hysterical and the unlettered, we'll be considerably worse off for it.