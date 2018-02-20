"Black Panther" stresses the importance of fatherhood.

"Black Panther" highlights the pain of lost heritage.

"Black Panther" emphasizes the need for strong families.

"Black Panther" pays tribute to the power of tradition.

"Black Panther" denigrates the destructiveness of ethnocentrism.

"Black Panther" endorses Plato's concept of the philosopher king.

"Black Panther" favors national sovereignty over one-world governments.

"Black Panther" celebrates masculinity.

"Black Panther" sticks it to Marxist revolutionary psychopaths.

"Black Panther" has a unifying message: "we are one tribe."