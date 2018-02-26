THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE:

The National Rifle Association, equipped with a vaunted political email list and support from passionate single-issue voters, is gearing up to take on Florida Gov. Rick Scott and GOP leaders as they tee up a rarity in Florida lawmaking: gun control legislation.





The central question for Republicans as the state's legislative session enters its final weeks is whether the NRA, which opposes the GOP-written measures, will get rolled by a collection of lawmakers it helped get elected. [...]





Among other things, the separate plans put forward by GOP leaders and Scott would increase the age to buy all guns to 21. The Legislature's plan includes a three-day waiting period for military-style semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s. Scott opposes plans to arm trained school staff, which the NRA supports. Both proposals ban "bump stocks," which allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic the firing speed of fully automatic weapons.





The NRA opposes each proposal, but it's unclear if the organization has the juice needed to torpedo the leadership-driven bills.