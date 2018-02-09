February 9, 2018
"THE B-ATCHES SET THEM UP!":
Trump Wishes Former Aide Well After Accusations Of Domestic Violence (Scott Horsley, 2/09/18, NPR)
"We wish him well," Trump told reporters during a hastily arranged photo opportunity in the Oval Office. [...]"He says he's innocent and I think you have to remember that," Trump said.The president used similar language in November to discuss charges of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore."He totally denies it," Trump said of Moore. "He says it didn't happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him."
