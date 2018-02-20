"THAT PLACE, MR. [VICE] PRESIDENT, IS NOT YOUR PLACE":





Marion Marechal-Le Pen, the niece of far-right National Front leader Marine, will speak at CPAC, taking the stage after US Vice President Mike Pence. Moderate Republicans have expressed concern at the invite.





May as well just go whole hog and hold the conference in a beer hall...















Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2018 7:26 PM

