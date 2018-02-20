February 20, 2018
THANKS, DONALD!:
Survey: Small-Business Confidence Hits Record High After GOP Tax Reform (Conor Beck, February 20, 2018, Free Beacon)
Small-business confidence in the U.S. has skyrocketed this year due to the recently enacted tax reform law, according to a new survey.The latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, released on Tuesday, found that its Quarter One Small-Business Confidence Index increased from 57 to 62, an all-time high and the largest movement between quarters since the survey began last year.
