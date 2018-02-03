THANKS, AL QAEDA!:

India's growing economic and security relationships and interest in the Indo-Pacific region are aligned with its deepening partnership with the United States. Two years after signing the U.S.-India Joint Strategic Vision of 2015, India is a member of the Quad (a strategic grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia) and there is talk about making the grouping something more than an annual talk shop.





India, the United States, and Japan already participate in the annual Malabar naval exercises, and Australia may soon join them. While the symbolism of annual joint military exercises under Malabar should not be underestimated, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has rightly noted, the Quad should in addition include technology sharing, military training and strategic planning, while helping to build military-to-military institutional relationships between India and the United States. This is something Washington shares with its close allies in both Europe and Asia, but which is still being built with India.





Yet the two countries have undeniably made great strides already. From being "estranged" democracies during the Cold War, India and the United States today share, in the words of Secretary Tillerson, a "growing strategic convergence." From having almost no military relations during the Cold War, India is today a Major Defense Partner of the United States. From $20 billion in bilateral trade in the year 2000, today the two countries' trade flows stand at $115 billion.





Ever since 1947, Indian leaders have sought recognition for India, based on their belief in its civilizational greatness and the role it is destined to play on the global stage. For most of that time, American leaders have not shared that vision, or even understood what India wanted, given the preoccupations of the Cold War, priorities in other regions of the world, and Washington's convoluted relationship with Pakistan.





Today, however, the United States views India as a potential regional security provider and seeks to build India's security capacity through commercial and defense cooperation between the two militaries.





When it looks at the Indo-Pacific, Washington sees India and the United States as the two "bookends of stability," in Tillerson's words, two "natural allies" who share a commitment to "upholding the rule of law, freedom of navigation, universal values, and free trade." The recent National Security Strategy for 2017 also spoke of America seeking to support India's "leadership role" in the Indo-Pacific region.