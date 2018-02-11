THANKFULLY WE HAVE AN ARMY OF MUGGERIDGES NOW:

It's likely that only the most hardcore Vogue readers remember it--and presumably Anna Wintour and company are hoping that even they will one day forget it--but back in 2011, the venerable fashion magazine posted a glowing profile of Asma al-Assad. Yes, that Asma al-Assad: the wife of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has murdered hundreds of thousands of people--largely civilians, and some by chemical weapons--over the past several years while stamping out a rebellion. Even worse, as leaked emails later showed, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter; she was no mere bystander. Shortly after publication, however, "A Rose in the Desert" disappeared. (It's available now thanks only to the Wayback Machine.)





It's possible--likely even--that some American media outlets will soon have to pull a similar trick. For their coverage this weekend of the visit by Kim Yo-jong, sister of Kim Jong-un, to the Pyeongchang Olympics is eerily reminiscent of Vogue's hagiography of the brutal dictator's wife.





Kim Yo-jong is no mere spectator to her brother's misrule of North Korea. She's an elite member of his regime, as director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea. There she oversees the propaganda regime that constitutes a key component of the enslavement her country's people. She's also a member of the Politburo. But don't just take it for me--Kim is personally sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for her role in sustaining North Korea's oppressive regime.