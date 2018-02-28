



After Vice President Mike Pence explained that Republicans in Congress wanted legislation that could allow friends and family members to apply to a court to suspend Second Amendment rights for the dangerously mentally ill, and stated that with such due process, Second Amendment rights would not be endangered, Trump stepped in.





Or, Mike, take the firearms first, and then go to court. Because that's another system, because a lot of times, by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court to get the due process procedures, I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man's case that just took place in Florida. ... To go to court would have taken a long time. So you could do exactly what you're saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.