February 15, 2018
STILL RACIST:
U.S. court says Trump travel ban unlawfully discriminates against Muslims (Reuters, 2/15/18)
The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became the second federal appeals court to rule against the ban, which was announced by Trump in September. The Supreme Court has allowed the restrictions to go into effect while litigation challenging the policy continues. The high court is due in April to hear arguments on the legality of the ban and to issue a ruling by the end of June.
