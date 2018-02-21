SOME SERIOUS RUSSOPHILES:

Van der Zwaan was an associate in the London office of Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom. The information doesn't say whether he is cooperating with prosecutors or why he allegedly lied to the government.





Last year, van der Zwaan married the daughter of Russian oligarch German Khan, according to the London Tatler. Khan is a shareholder of Alfa Group, a Russian banking and investment concern, and a board member at LetterOne Holdings, the investment vehicle set up by the founders of Alfa Group. A spokesman for Khan didn't immediately provide a comment.





Neither van der Zwaan nor his lawyer immediately responded to calls and emails seeking comment.





In a statement, Skadden said: "The firm terminated its employment of Alex van der Zwaan in 2017 and has been cooperating with authorities in connection with this matter."





The case against van der Zwaan shows that Mueller is proceeding methodically and increasing pressure on key witnesses, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement. The case "sends a signal to both Paul Manafort and Rick Gates: cooperate or risk greater trouble in the future."