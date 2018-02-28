SO SHINES A GOOD DEED IN A WEARY WORLD:





The mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, said Tuesday that she was proud of warning the public about Immigration and Customs Enforcement's plans to conduct a raid on undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area.





Schaaf, who is Jewish, announced in front of TV cameras on Saturday that she had "multiple credible sources" claiming that ICE was planning to make arrest in the Oakland area. She said she felt an ethical duty to warn those potentially affected.





ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan criticized her actions, saying they were politically motivated and endangered ICE officers.





Schaaf defended her actions in an interview with The Washington Post, saying that she is committed to resisting the Trump administration's immigration policies, even if it means jail time.





"I consider myself a law-abiding citizen. I consider myself a believer in an American democracy that moves towards a more just society. And I definitely consider myself part of the resistance," she said.