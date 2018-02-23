SHOCKING? GET OUT MORE...:

In a surprisingly balanced national survey, nearly two-thirds of Americans say they support stricter guns laws -- with nearly half of Republicans agreeing.





A new Morning Consult/Politico poll of 1,992 registered voters found that 64% "strongly support" or "somewhat support" "stricter gun control laws in the United States." Just 30% "strongly oppose" or "somewhat oppose."





The poll was far more balanced than many done by biased liberal organizations such as NBC and CNN, which often survey far more Democrats than Republicans. The breakdown of the Morning Consult/Politico poll was 33% Democrat, 33% Republican, 34% independent, although those surveyed were self-identified as such.