SEPARATE, BUT UNEQUAL:

Across from the home of imprisoned Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi in Nabi Saleh, the red-tiled roofs of Israel's illegal Halamish settlement dot the adjacent hilltop.





Residents of Halamish, along with some 600,000 other Israelis, reside in the occupied West Bank in violation of international law. Despite living on occupied Palestinian territory, settlers are subject to Israeli civil law, while Palestinians to Israeli military law.





A person's nationality and ethnicity determines which set of laws applies to who in the West Bank, rights groups have noted. [...]





Under a dual legal system, Palestinians facing Israel's military courts - run by Israeli soldiers and officers - receive far harsher sentences than a settler who commits the same crime and is tried in a civil court; some are not punished at all.



