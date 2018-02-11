SEND IN THE CLOWN:

Almost immediately after the White House made its announcement on Friday evening, Google searches for the phrase "Democratic memo" spiked to a new high, reflecting a surge of interest in the topic.





The Associated Press reported on the announcement at 7:49 PM. Within the next 11 minutes, interest in the Democratic memo reached "peak popularity," as indicated by a value of 100 on Google Trends' search monitor, which tracks patterns in Google searches over time.





Trump appears to have triggered a phenomenon known as the Streisand effect, which describes a scenario in which an effort to hide or censor a piece of information backfires and ends up publicizing the information more widely.