February 11, 2018
SEND IN THE CLOWN:
Suppression Backfires As 'Democratic Memo' Rockets On Internet (Caroline Orr, February 11, 2018, Share Blue)
Almost immediately after the White House made its announcement on Friday evening, Google searches for the phrase "Democratic memo" spiked to a new high, reflecting a surge of interest in the topic.The Associated Press reported on the announcement at 7:49 PM. Within the next 11 minutes, interest in the Democratic memo reached "peak popularity," as indicated by a value of 100 on Google Trends' search monitor, which tracks patterns in Google searches over time.Trump appears to have triggered a phenomenon known as the Streisand effect, which describes a scenario in which an effort to hide or censor a piece of information backfires and ends up publicizing the information more widely.
