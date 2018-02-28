SEEING AMERICA:





As Marine One took off, the feeling set in that everything was back to normal. On the helicopter with the Reagans were the president's personal aide, Jim Kuhn, his army aide, a physician, two Secret Service agents--and me. After we landed at Camp David, we traveled in a mini-motorcade to Aspen Lodge, and just before the president entered, someone suggested that he might prefer a quiet evening off instead of inviting the rest of us over for the usual movie showing. None of us wanted to tempt fate or tax Reagan, who was already in his mid-70s, as he continued to recover his surgery.





Nothing doing. "No, no," the president said. "I've been looking forward to this and want you all to come."





"Yes sir," we said almost in unison, and that was that. Even though the "call time" for the movie was 8:00 p.m. as usual, we gathered at the front door of Aspen at 7:45. It was a typically warm, muggy July evening. As always, Reagan opened the door at 7:50.





The lights dimmed, and the movie started.





The Reagans were looking forward to seeing Back to the Future, maybe because its star, Michael J. Fox, was already well known for playing a precocious Republican teenager on one of their favorite television shows, "Family Ties," then entering its fourth season. Fox played Alex P. Keaton, the son of two aging hippie parents growing up with his two sisters--and in the final seasons, a brother--in suburban Ohio. Young Alex, to the bafflement of his liberal mother and father, had grown up into a staunch conservative, fond of quoting the economist Milton Friedman (a Reagan favorite), wearing tailored suits and carrying his schoolwork in a briefcase.