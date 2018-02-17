SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT, FIND AN ETHNOSTATIST:

The White House is assertively working to make America white again, and Democrats are too afraid to speak that truth. The aggressive pace of deportations of immigrants of color, the elimination of the DACA program protecting immigrant children and the proposals propounded by the anti-immigration voices in the administration will all have the undeniable effect of slowing the rapid racial diversification of the United States population. [...]





The pro-white preferences of Donald Trump and his administration, especially when it comes to immigration, are legion. From the day he opened his presidential campaign in 2015 by demonizing Mexicans to the enthusiasm generated by the calls for building a wall along the Mexican border to aggressively ramping up deportations of immigrants of color to eliminating DACA to vulgarly denigrating African nations and Haiti, this administration has been quite clear about its preference for white people.





It should be no surprise, then, that the immigration policies championed by the White House would all have the effect of reducing the number of people of color coming into the country. A recent study by The Washington Post found that the administration's proposals to curtail legal immigration by limiting family reunification would slightly delay the date when whites become a minority. "By greatly slashing the number of Hispanic and black African immigrants entering America, this proposal would reshape the future United States," the economist Michael Clemens said.





"Decades ahead," he added, "many fewer of us would be nonwhite or have nonwhite people in our families."





The administration's focus is not random. Nor is it illogical, if one's goal is to maximize the influence of white people.